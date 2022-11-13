GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:47 a.m. deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road.

Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for law enforcement.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into two unoccupied vehicles near Lora Lane according to deputies.

Deputies apprehended the suspect and transported him to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

His condition is unknown at this time.

