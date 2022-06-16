EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday announced that a suspect has been apprehended after a Wednesday double homicide in Eutawville.

Raymond Brown (62) and Jean Ann Brown (66) were both found dead at a residence on Wesgar Avenue.

Details are limited at this time, but OCSO said that the suspect is expected to be charged with two counts of murder. Additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

OCSO found the victims’ car in North Charleston. They also located a 1.5 year old child believed to have been taken from the Wesgar Avenue home in Dorchester County. The child was unharmed and was reunited with family.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.