Suspect in custody, K9 injured after Greenville Co. standoff on Gunter Rd.

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after a standoff in Greenville County on Wednesday night.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a man fired three rounds at his mother on Gunter Rd. Deputies say she ran to a neighbor’s home and the SWAT team responded at about 8:30 p.m.

A sheriff’s office K9 was sent into a residence with an entry team. The K9 bit the suspect and the suspect shot the K9, according to the sheriff’s office.

The K9 was transported to the vet in a patrol vehicle and is doing well. He has a shattered femur and gunshot wound above his eye. The K9 is expected to have surgery.

The handler is okay, deputies said.

Deputies also sent robots to monitor the suspect. They deployed gas and less lethal options, according to the sheriff’s office.

The standoff ended at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is in the hospital at this time and will be taken to the Greenville County Detention Center when released.

Their identity has not yet been released. We’ll continue to update this story.

