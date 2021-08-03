Suspect in fatal South Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

Deputies gather Monday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2021, outside the scene where three people were killed and one person injured in a shooting, in Greenwood, S.C. (Damian Dominguez/The Index-Journal via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel.

(Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said a man and two women were killed in the shootings Monday afternoon inside a Greenwood County home.

Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood a child was also hurt but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911.

Deputies say 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell was arrested several hours later at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida.

The sheriff says the victims knew Powell, but deputies are trying to figure out exactly what led to the killings.