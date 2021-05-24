Deputy-involved shooting injures one in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to an address at Circle Rd. in the Powdersville community in regards to a welfare check, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. During the incident, an adult male barricaded himself and then charged deputies while armed with a gun, deputies said.

At least one deputy discharged their firearm, striking the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride confirmed no deputies were injured.

SLED is investigating.