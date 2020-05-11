Live Now
Suspect with loaded AR-15, drugs leads Florence County deputies on chase, sheriff’s office says

by: Matt Fortin

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence County have apprehended a suspect accused of leading authorities on a 22 minute-long chase.

Deputies were patrolling the W. Lucas Street area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle which had license plates that did not match the vehicle, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said in an update online Sunday.

When a deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the suspect allegedly failed to stop and led deputies on a 22 minute chase into Darlington County and then back into Florence County.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect tried to hit two deputies head on in the Southborough /Pineneedles area. Deputies were eventually able to execute a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Parker Drive and S. Cashua Drive, where the suspect was apprehended, the FCSO says.

Deputies say the suspect had a loaded AR-15 and is a prohibited felon. He also allegedly had a large amount of drugs. 

More information is expected to be released at a later time. Count on News13 for updates.

