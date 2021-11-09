Suspected DUI driver, child dead after crash during attempted traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people, including a 7-year-old girl, have died in a crash during an attempted traffic stop in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was trying to stop a driver suspected of DUI when the suspect vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle at 7:53 p.m. on White Horse Road at Claxton Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the suspect vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. Their identity has not been released.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 7-year-old girl in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital where she died.

No deputies were injured during this incident, the sheriff’s office said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.