Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone facing new charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenny Boone is facing new charges according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

On Monday a Grand Jury returned indictments against Boone for one charge of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations. This is in addition to the one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement Boone was charged with earlier this year.

The new indictments allege that Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use.

The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten (10) years in prison. The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine no less than $5,000 and not more than five hundred percent of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin released Boone on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, Monday afternoon.

The case is being investigated by SLED and prosecuted by the State Attorney General’s Office.