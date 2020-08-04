‘Suspicious’ substance at protest was water, antacid

FILE – In this June 24, 2020, file photo, Antonio Mingo, right, holds his fists in the air as demonstrators protest in front of a police line on a section of 16th Street that’s been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, in Washington. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspicious substance that police officials implied that Black Lives Matter protesters had thrown at officers during May demonstrations turned out to be only water and antacid.

The State reported that Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said that a Federal Bureau of Investigation lab test confirmed the contents of the water bottles.

The confirmed contents of the bottles track with what protesters said after the demonstrations — that the substance inside was a harmless formula to lessen the effects of tear gas.

Protesters had said the bottle had just water and baking soda, the latter of which can be used as an antacid.