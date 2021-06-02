SUV that killed woman and her dog on sidewalk was stolen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the SUV that struck and killed a woman as she ran with her dog on a sidewalk was stolen.

Investigators say everyone in the SUV ran away before police arrived at the scene of the wreck Saturday in a Greenville neighborhood.

Police are questioning someone in the theft of the SUV and say they are awaiting testing on evidence and what they find with search warrants to determine if that person was driving the SUV.

Authorities say 38-year-old Brittany Lawson and her dog both died shortly after they were struck around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the SUV crossed two lanes of traffic before jumping the curb and hitting Lawson.