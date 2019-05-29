Swearing-in ceremony set for SC mayor-elect charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A swearing-in ceremony has been set for Dillon’s mayor-elect following an indictment on several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Dillon’s City Clerk, Corey Jackson is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. before a city council meeting.

Last week, Jackson was indicted on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jackson previously turned himself in at the Dillon County Detention Center on May 8, according to the center. Jackson was given a $50,000 bond. He posted bond and was released.

The candidate won the April runoff election for Dillon mayor, taking over for current Mayor Todd Davis who has held the post for over 15 years.