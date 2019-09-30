“Sweet Pea” accused of stealing money in woman’s bra

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman who called police to report $200 was missing from her bra told them she only knew her boyfriend by the name of, “Sweet Pea.” That’s according to in incident report.

Police in Myrtle Beach were called to Dennison Avenue back on September 4th. According to the incident report, the victim also told police a debit card had been stolen. The victim told police she was asleep and had about $200 in cash in her bra. When she woke up the money was gone.

The report says she told police she received a text message from the suspect “advising her that he found the money on the floor and for her not to worry as he would return the money” sometime around noon on September 4th.

The incident report says the victim only knew the suspect by the name of “Sweet Pea.” Another officer was able to provide the name of the suspect. According to online police records, Ramando Timothy Chestnut, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Larceny and possession of marijuana.