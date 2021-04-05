‘Tasting rooms’ trip up wine giant’s proposal to develop site in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A California winemaker wants to bring a new $400 million bottling center and warehouse to South Carolina.

But it’s the company’s desire to also add a few tasting rooms around the state that is slowing a bill at the Statehouse.

Gallo Winery picked Chester County as its site to build its first East Coast hub and said it hopes to hire 300 to 500 people.

South Carolina offered traditional incentives to the site but the wine company also asked for tasting rooms where people could try a number of different wines in thimble-full amounts.

After the tasting, people could buy the wine if they liked it. But restaurants and alcohol retailers are against the proposal.