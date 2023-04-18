COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marks the deadline to file your individual income tax.

So far, more than 1.9 million South Carolina tax returns have already been filed electronically. But many procrastinators will have until the end of the business day (April 18) to file their taxes or request an extension.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) selected April 18th as Tax Day because of the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday, which was observed on Monday this year, according to South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) officials.

South Carolina Dept. of Revenue is offering tips for last-minute filers to ensure the process of filing electronically goes smoothly.

First, tax experts say you should gather all your important documents; this includes your W-2s, 1099s, and any other document that will affect your return – including anything that would be included in a tax break.

“If you don’t have these documents organized yet, it may be time to consider filing an extension,” said SCDOR officials.

Once you have gathered these documents, file electronically and choose direct deposit. SC Dept. of Revenue has a list of free and low-cost filing options available, which can be found by clicking here.

“Direct deposit is the SCDOR’s preferred refund option. It’s fast, safe, easy, cost-efficient, and paperless,” officials said.

If you need more time to file, SCDOR officials said you can file an extension which will give you until October 16 of this year to file your 2022 individual income tax return.

“Before you ask for an extension, know that extending the deadline for filing your return does not delay the deadline for paying any tax due. You are still required to pay what you owe by April 18, 2023,” officials said.

If you do not owe any additional taxes and you’re requesting an extension from the IRS, you do not need to request one from the SCDOR. “Keep a copy of your federal extension request for your records,” they said.

If you owe additional taxes, leaders say the easiest way to ask for an extension is to use the department’s free online tax portal, MyDORWAY. Select Individual Income Tax Payment to get started. “Your payment on MyDORWAY automatically submits your filing extension request,” officials said.

You can also submit your request by paper using the SC4868, Request for Extension of Time to File. Use the attached voucher to send in payment for any balance due on your taxes.

Remember, the tax return and refund processing can take 6-8 weeks – this allows SCDOR to check for fraud and protect your refund.

What’s new for 2023?

Military retirement pay exclusion. Because of a new law enacted last year, all military retirement pay is excluded from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022. Reduce the retirement deduction and the age 65 and older deduction by the amount of military retirement deduction taken. For more information, refer to SC Revenue Ruling #22-11, available at dor.sc.gov/policy.

Because of a new law enacted last year, all military retirement pay is excluded from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022. Reduce the retirement deduction and the age 65 and older deduction by the amount of military retirement deduction taken. For more information, refer to SC Revenue Ruling #22-11, available at dor.sc.gov/policy. Rebate recipients pay no state taxes on their payment. Those who received a state tax rebate in 2022 may receive a 1099G, but they owe no state taxes on their rebate, since it is considered a refund. Rebates may be taxable on the federal level if you itemized and received a federal benefit from the 2021 deduction.

Those who received a state tax rebate in 2022 may receive a 1099G, but they owe no state taxes on their rebate, since it is considered a refund. Rebates may be taxable on the federal level if you itemized and received a federal benefit from the 2021 deduction. An increase in the dependent exemption. The exemption amount for tax year 2022 is $4,430 and is allowed for each eligible dependent, including both qualifying children and qualifying relatives.

The exemption amount for tax year 2022 is $4,430 and is allowed for each eligible dependent, including both qualifying children and qualifying relatives. An increase in the Motor Fuel User Fee Credit. The refundable credit increases from 9 cents per gallon to 11 cents per gallon for tax year 2022. Full or part-year resident taxpayers may claim the refundable credit for the lesser of the increase in South Carolina Motor Fuel User Fee they paid during 2022 or the preventative maintenance costs they incurred in South Carolina during the tax year.

Motor Fuel User Fee Credit. The refundable credit increases from 9 cents per gallon to 11 cents per gallon for tax year 2022. Full or part-year resident taxpayers may claim the refundable credit for the lesser of the increase in South Carolina Motor Fuel User Fee they paid during 2022 or the preventative maintenance costs they incurred in South Carolina during the tax year. An increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit. Full-year residents may claim the South Carolina Earned Income Tax Credit if they are eligible for the federal credit. For tax year 2022, the non-refundable credit is equal to 104.17% of the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit allowed the taxpayer.

STILL NEED HELP? SC Dept. of Revenue has tips for filing your taxes, or questions to many answers, posted on its website. Please click here.