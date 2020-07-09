Tax deadline reminder: July 15th is the due date

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Taxes are due this upcoming Wednesday.

The IRS pushed the filing and payment due date back due to the pandemic.

The state of South Carolina has also pushed back their dead, so remember to fill out your state income tax and federal returns as well.

You can request an extension to October 15th if needed. But, if you owe money and don’t pay it by July 15, you face penalties and interest when you do pay.

We checked with the IRS and if someone cannot pay their full tax bill because of the pandemic, then people facing hardships are advised to pay what they can by July 15th.

After that, the IRS says it will work with you to try to help you avoid as many fees as possible.