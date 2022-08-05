COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s annual tax-free holiday begins today! Shoppers can purchase a variety of items free of sales tax through Sunday, August 7.

Just in time for back-to-school, items that can be purchased without paying the state’s 6% sales tax include clothes, school supplies, computers, dorm room accessories, and more.

The 72-hour holiday is a “welcome relief for families” considering the rising cost of living, said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

Lowcountry shoppers can save even more money at popular locations including Tanger Outlets with additional deals stacked on top of the tax-free sale.