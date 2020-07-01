Tax relief for victims of severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds in South Carolina from the IRS

FILE – This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – Victims of the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds that began on April 12, 2020 in South Carolina may qualify for tax relief from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Those that live or have business in Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties will qualify for tax relief.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster areas. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after April 12, 2020 and before October 15, 2020 are postponed to October 15, 2020.

This will include 2019 individuals and businesses returns that, due to COVID-19, were on July 15. Among other things, this means that affected taxpayers will have until Oct. 15 to make 2019 IRA contributions.

The Oct. 15 deadline also applies to estimated tax payments for the first time two quarters of 2020 that were due on July 15 and the third quarter estimated tax payment normally due on Sept. 15. It also includes the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30 and July 31.

In addition, penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after April 12 and before April 27 will be abated as long as the deposits were made by April 27, 2020. The IRS disaster relief page has details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief.

But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief, once normal IRS operations have resumed.