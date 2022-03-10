COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has compiled a list of tips to help college students in general, as well as student-athletes that will be filing Individual Income Tax returns for the first time after the Name Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation takes effect.

Some students will not have to file returns at all, depending on whether they are claimed as a dependent and/or the amount of income they generate. Click here to determine whether you need to file a tax return.

All college students should check to see if they are eligible for the Tuition Tax Credit. The credit provides qualifying students attending a South Carolina college or university up to $1,500 towards tuition. Click here to determine eligibility.

Student-athletes that earn income through the NIL legislation or endorsements should remember the following: