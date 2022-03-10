COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has compiled a list of tips to help college students in general, as well as student-athletes that will be filing Individual Income Tax returns for the first time after the Name Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation takes effect.
Some students will not have to file returns at all, depending on whether they are claimed as a dependent and/or the amount of income they generate. Click here to determine whether you need to file a tax return.
All college students should check to see if they are eligible for the Tuition Tax Credit. The credit provides qualifying students attending a South Carolina college or university up to $1,500 towards tuition. Click here to determine eligibility.
Student-athletes that earn income through the NIL legislation or endorsements should remember the following:
- Taxpayers who receive income from NIL should receive a 1099 from each business where they earn income. Even if you do not receive a 1099, you should report all income you earned on your return.
- Income earned in South Carolina must be reported on the SC Individual Income Tax return, regardless of the taxpayer’s state of residency. Out-of-state residents should see the applicable section above for tips on receiving credit for taxes paid to South Carolina.
- For tax purposes, income includes gifts (such as gear) and services the taxpayer received as compensation, not just money.