Teachers in SC make over 10% more than other occupations, study says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently released study comparing teacher salaries by state found that teachers in South Carolina make 11.4% more than other occupations.

The study found that the average salary for a teacher in South Carolina is $51,485. The average salary for all other occupations in South Carolina is $46,230, meaning teachers earn 11.4% more on average than other occupations.

Average pay for teachers in the United States is $63,645, compared to the average salary for other occupations, which is $56,310.

Teachers in New York make the most with an average salary of $87,543. Teachers in Mississippi make the least, with an average salary of $45,192.

