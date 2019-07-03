Teen accused of murder in deadly shooting of 11-year-old girl in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials said a teen has been charged in regards to the shooting death of 11-year-old Ja’Naiya Scott last month.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, police said Stephen Braden Powell, 17, was arrested and charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Powell has been scheduled to appear for a bond hearing at the Anderson City Jail at 2 p.m.

Scott and two others were shot at a home on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on June 23.

We reported earlier that the coroner’s office said all victims were inside the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

Scott later died following the shooting.

