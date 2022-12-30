ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead.

“Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, we brought him back to face a charge of murder,” said Sheriff Ravenel.

The victim was found in his yard off Estate Court with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the juvenile, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was taken into custody on Thursday.

Nasir Washington, 19; Jaquail Mack, 17; and Dwayne Smalls, all of Orangeburg County, were previously charged with murder in this case.

Mack is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.