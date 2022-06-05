BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Beaufort County said they have made the first arrest in an ongoing attempted murder investigation.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, a 15-year-old girl was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice on Thursday on charges of armed robbery, conspiracy, and two counts of attempted murder.

On May 31, officers with BPD responded to reports of an alleged burglary at The Salvation Army located on North Street in Beaufort.

Upon arrival, police heard several gunshots as a car fled the parking lot.

Two individuals were seen running from the parking lot towards Waters at Ribaut Apartments. The responding officer observed one carrying a gun.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found four teenage girls in the car under the age of 17. Two of the girls had gunshot wounds to their arms.

Investigators learned the victim’s vehicle went to this location to meet with a female to conduct an illicit drug transaction. Upon arrival, they were approached by two males who were armed with firearms and demanded money. As the vehicle tried to flee, the men started shooting and struck two of the occupants.

Days later BPD arrested made one arrest in connection to the case and obtained a search warrant for the 15-year-old’s residence.

Police have identified two additional juveniles involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950 or call the anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.