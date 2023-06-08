Update, 10:40 a.m. – The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Stephen Foreman, a resident of Aiken, has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Currently, there is no known relationship between the victim and the suspect.

There is also no known motive at this time.

According to an incident report, Foreman called police to tell them he was at a nearby KFC and that he left the gun, a Colt 1911, on a shelf in the store.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at a local Walmart, that left one victim injured.

It happened Wednesday night at the store on Whiskey Road.

Kari Johnson was there, “All of a sudden I saw 50 or more people running for the door and someone started screaming active shooter and I was like oh my God so my husband literally pushed me to safety in one of the aisles and told me to stay put.”

A regular night for shoppers at the Walmart on Whiskey road, ended with people running for cover and fearing for their lives.

Officers say they responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Lieutenant Joe O’Conner with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said, “we arrived on scene we found one victim that victim was transported to a local hospital officers rendered aid prior to that the shooting is now in custody.”

Kari Johnson said as most people ran away from the area, but her husband rushed toward the sound of the gunshot. That’s when he found a 13-year-old girl.

“She was with her mom she was actually looking at a pair of shorts and out of no where a guy just walked up and shot her and it actually went through her arm and into her abdomen,” said Johnson.

Officers say the suspected shooters motive is not known right now. Johnson says, like for everyone in the store, this was horrifying to witness.

“And obliviously there was no protocol in place because none of the employees knew what to do or where to go or anything there were actually people still trying to go in and shop and me and a couple other people were like there’s an active shooting you can not go in.”