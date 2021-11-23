‘Test before you gather’ SC DHEC encourages people take COVID-19 test before heading to Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are encouraging people to test before they gather this Thanksgiving.

To prevent a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said people should not attend social gatherings if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, if you’ve tested positive in the last 10 days, or you’ve been exposed and instructed to quarantine in the last 14 days.

State health officials said if you are planning on attending a Thanksgiving gathering this week, you should get a COVID-19 test before traveling to your destination or the family dinner table.

They also remind people that some testing facilities and providers may have different hours ahead of the holiday.

You can find a testing location by visiting scdhec.gov/findatest.