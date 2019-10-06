The Forestry Commission brings attention to increased threat of wildfires

The South Carolina Forestry Commission wants people in the state to be careful when it comes to fires because currently there is an increased threat of wildfires.

In September, the Forestry Commission responded to more than 200 wildfires, which is a drastic increase from the average 89 wildfires for September in previous years.

With most of the state being under a drought status, the agency is on high alert.

“We brought in some expertise from our federal partners to help us with messaging and data to help us make decisions, we have our airplanes flying to detect fires because if we can find them smaller we can stop them and less people are threatened.” Darryl Jones, Forest Protection Chief

Burn bans are not in effect, at this time, but the commission says that they are keeping a close eye on conditions.