THE LATEST: South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials announced 14 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina on Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 47.

Three of those cases were reported in Charleston County.

Governor McMaster said he is requiring the National Guard to begin coordinating and planning with hospitals and mobile facilities to build infrastructure, and to acquire resources needed to combat COVID-19 and provide care to patients.

“This is a plan,” he said. “We are not doing this – we are making plans. Our goal is to stay ahead, to think ahead and to stop this virus.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said, “Based on what we know so far, the CDC expects that many in the United States will at some point, either this year or next year, potentially be exposed to the coronavirus.”

State courts are now only holding necessary hearings and emergency procedures. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty says most have to do with family court and criminal cases.

Gov. McMaster has ordered restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service on Wednesday. Curbside pick-up and delivery will still be open for participating restaurants.

Organized events with more than 50 people are now prohibited from being held at any state, county, city or publicly owned facility.