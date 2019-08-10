The number of religious exemptions for vaccinations are on the rise in South Carolina

A growing number of parents in South Carolina are claiming religious exemptions to stop their children from getting vaccinated.

The only way to apply for one of the exemptions is through the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

According to DHEC, there has been a steady increase in the number of requests for the exemption over the last five years.

Health experts say vaccines are highly effective, but they say a higher rate of un-vaccinated school children can put vaccinated children at risk.