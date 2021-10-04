The top 10 hotels in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Need a clean, safe home away from home? How about something near the beach, with gorgeous sunrise views and within walking distance of food and fun?

Myrtle Beach’s shoreline is filled with what can seem like an endless stream of hotels. But if you’re looking for some of the best of the best, we’ve curated a list of the most beloved places to stay.

Here are some of the most recommended hotels in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp. Reviews are current as of the date of publication:

Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations

Four stars out of 52 reviews

Located on the north side of the boardwalk, Ocean Enclave has been praised for being at the heart of the city’s tourist sector. Visitors liked the convenient gates to the beach, and called the lobby “beautiful” and “modern.” “The rooms!!!” a reviewer wrote. “They aren’t perfect but by far the nicest resort I’ve ever stayed in. EVER. I’m tough to please.”

Hampton Inn Myrtle Beach-Broadway at the Beach

Four stars out of 53 reviews

Yelp users loved location, location, location. Visitors said that the hotel offers scenic views with a resort-like feel. “I love that this hotel is right on the boardwalk,” one said in a comment. “It’s nice to just walk out and be in the midst of everything.”

Hampton Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach/Oceanfront

Four stars out of 138 reviews

The second Hampton Inn site to make the list is located directly on the beach. Reviewers noted that a complimentary shuttle goes anywhere within a five-mile radius, along with making trips to and from the airport. The hotel also has a hot breakfast, pool bar and a lazy river. “Downstairs lobby/lounge/dining area is gorgeous – certainly the nicest I have ever seen for a Hampton Inn!” a review reads.

Ocean 22 by Hilton Grand Vacations

Four stars out of 80 reviews

Yelp reviewers raved about this Hilton Grand Vacations site, liking how it was on the beach and near the city’s convention center. “This was the nicest hotel I’ve ever stayed at,” a comment said. “Honestly, everything was great, everyone was friendly and it was CLEAN! The pool was sooo nice, and our room had everything we needed for a week’s stay.”

Marriott’s OceanWatch Villas at Grande Dunes

Four stars out of 76 reviews

The hotel has undergone new landscaping and has renovated its rooms, according to visitors. Customers also said there are lots of activities for children. “Very comfortable bed and clean room – love this hotel!” one person wrote.

Best Western Plus Grand Strand Inn & Suites

Three stars out of 62 reviews

Yelp users said the Best Western oceanfront location is clean, contemporary and spacious. “The main pool is huge and has a real deep end, and the lazy river and hot tub are delightful as well,” a review reads. “The whole pool area is bigger than it looks in photos.”

Surfside Beach Oceanfront Hotel

Four stars out of 48 reviews

Located a little south, the Surfside Beach Oceanfront Hotel is within walking distance of multiple restaurants. Users said the hotel recently underwent a renovation and that “for the price it’s a prime location, with all the amenities, comfy bed” that they’d want.

The Breakers Resort

Three stars out of 231 reviews

Visitors liked that The Breakers Resort is on the beach. The pool is well maintained, according to guests, and an attached restaurant offers plenty of food options. “Friendly staff and clean atmosphere,” one person wrote.

Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard

Three and a half stars out of 88 reviews

If you crave the water, Club Wyndham might be exactly what you need. The hotel has five swimming pools, in addition to hot tubs, beach access and a lazy river, according to visitors. “Beautiful resort with beautiful views,” a visitor said.

Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes

Three and a half stars out of 154 reviews

Visitors said the hotel has an easy check-in process, has a good room service team and that the rooms are spacious. “Completely gorgeous with an ocean view,” a review reads. “I’d go back in a heartbeat.”