COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million.

The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history.

The first nationwide Mega Millions drawing was held in September 1996, but the game was not played in South Carolina until January 2010, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Mega Millions is now the country’s most widely played multi-state jackpot lottery game.

What is the largest Mega Millions win in South Carolina history?

The largest Mega Millions win in South Carolina history also happened to hold the record for the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket for more than four years.

The winning ticket — worth a whopping $1.5 billion — was purchased at the KC Mart convenience store in Simpsonville in October 2018. In January of the following year, the anonymous South Carolina player claimed the winning ticket and chose the cash payment of $877 million.

The winner recalled how they allowed a fellow customer to go ahead of them in line to make a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase before purchasing a quick-pick ticket of their own.

Where have $1 million or more winning Powerball tickets been sold in South Carolina?

Since 2010, no other players in South Carolina have won the Mega Millions jackpot.

However, 25 players have won more than $1 million with the largest wins including $5 million in 2015, $4 million in 2016 and 2021, $3 million in 2021, and $2 million in 2016, 2018, and 2020.

17 others have won more than $1 million with the greatest number of wins coming from the Myrtle Beach area.

The South Carolina counties with the largest share of wins are Horry County with 5 and Charleston County with 3. Beaufort, Berkeley, Greenville, and Lexington counties have 2 wins of more than $1 million each.

No ticket worth more than $1 million has been claimed in South Carolina since July 2021.

In addition, there is one unclaimed $1 million winning ticket which was sold in Florence in October 2014.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all five white ball numbers and the gold Mega Ball number. The odds of that happening are about 1 in 302.5 million, according to lottery officials.

In South Carolina, tickets cost $2 and are available at lottery retailers statewide. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on the date of the drawing.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:00 p.m.