COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.

The jackpot is the second-largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history with a cash payout option of $497 million.

Although the first nationwide Powerball drawing was held in April 1992, the game did not launch in South Carolina until October 2002. In 2021, Powerball expanded the drawings from two nights a week to three: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Where have $1 million or more winning Powerball tickets been sold in South Carolina?

The largest Powerball win in South Carolina history belongs to an anonymous Columbia area man and was the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The winning ticket worth $399.4 million was purchased at a Murphy USA gas station in Lexington County. It was a quick-pick ticket that was bought on the day of the drawing in September 2013.

Since 2003, seven players in South Carolina have won the Powerball jackpot which includes $259.9 million in 2009, $110.7 million in 2003, $88.7 in 2003, $65.8 million in 2004, $35.3 million in 2008, and $15 million in 2007.

72 others have won more than $1 million with the greatest number of wins coming from Fort Mill in the Upstate region.

The five South Carolina counties with the largest share of wins are York County (12), Greenville County (9), Horry County (8), Lexington County (6), and Chester County and Richland County (5 each).

The most recent Powerball win in South Carolina came just weeks ago when players in Myrtle Beach and Goose Creek each won $1 million on Oct. 22.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The odds of that happening are about 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.

Tickets for Monday’s jackpot are available at lottery retailers statewide. Tickets cost $2, and in South Carolina must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.