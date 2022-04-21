COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A third suspect responsible for the Saturday shooting at the Columbiana Centre surrendered himself to authorities Thursday morning.

The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday that Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith was arrested and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Smith was arrested on the same charges as Marquise Robinson (20) and Jewayne Price (22), the other two suspects involved in the shooting.

The shooting injured 14 people with nine being struck by gunshots and the other five injured trying to escape from the mall.

Both Robinson and Price were charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Robinson and Price were denied bond on Tuesday.