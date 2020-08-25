Three of South Carolina’s top GOP leaders play a role during Monday’s Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – Three of South Carolina’s top GOP leaders played a role in the kick-off to the Republican National Convention on Monday.

The convention opened with roll call and the Republican party’s official nomination of Donald Trump for president.

A scaled-down group of delegates, including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, gathered for the roll call vote in Charlotte.

“So, today, we proudly and happily cast all 50 of our votes for President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Thank you.”

We also heard from former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who talked about how the community came together after the Charleston Church Shooting.

“Together, we made the hard choices needed to heal and removed a divisive symbol peacefully and respectfully,” she said.

The final speaker of night one was U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, who spoke about the American dream. “Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” he said.

The Republican National Convention continues Tuesday with First Lady Melania Trump and two of the President’s children, Eric and Tiffany Trump, slated to speak along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

