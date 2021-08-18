Three students shot during drive-by at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students were injured Wednesday during a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened during dismissal. Law enforcement was on campus as of 4:30 p.m.

As of 6:15 p.m., parents were gathered outside waiting to be reunited with students.

Via OCSDC.org







According to a statement from the school, all students were secured inside the building.

School officials say all students are safe and being accounted for. “Our community’s continued patience and prayers are requested for all students, especially those who sustained injuries resulting from this afternoon’s tragedy,” they said.

The school plans to release additional information regarding the extent of injuries when appropriate. Right now, they say injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is sending its crime scene unit to assist Orangeburg authorities in their investigation.

News 2 has a crew at the scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.