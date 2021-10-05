Tidelands Health first in South Carolina to perform life-saving surgery using cutting-edge technology

MURRELL’S INLET, S.C. (WCBD)- Tidelands Health became the first in South Carolina to perform a brain tumor biopsy using state-of-the-art cranial robotics technology.

Neurosurgeon, Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, an expert in robotic-assisted procedures, performed the 75-minute surgery on an 88-year-old Murrell’s Inlet patient, who had been hospitalized after suffering a seizure.

Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye Photo: Tidelands Health

“This is a milestone moment for patients throughout our region who will now have access to state-of-the-art procedures for brain tumors close to home. It allows patients to remain connected to their local support network, which is so crucial for patient recovery,” Dr. Omofoye said.

The Medtronic Stealth Autoguide Cranial Robotic Guidance Platform (Stealth) technology acts as a GPS, linking a patient’s brain MRI with their skull in real-time. This gives the neurosurgeon a precise guide on where to insert the needle into the brain in order to extract the necessary tissue for testing.

Stealth technology allows for a less invasive, more precise procedure and a shorter patient recovery time. It may also allow neurosurgeons to remove some tumor matter during the biopsy.

Prior to the development of this technology, physicians would need to drill a dime-sized hole in the skull in order to perform the biopsy which led to more blood loss and a longer patient recovery time. Now, using stealth technology, the procedure only requires a roughly 3-millimeter entry point into the skull, resulting in nearly no blood loss.

Following the biopsy, the patient was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer and will undergo treatment, including radiation and chemotherapy. But, thanks to Dr. Omofoye’s latest technology, some tumor tissue was removed from the patient’s brain, allowing him to regain some of the functions lost in his left arm from the seizure.

“I’m very, very pleased with the operation,” the patient said. “I had no after-effects with anything. I came out of this one with no sore throat, no discomfort. All in all, I would say it was a grand success. It’s amazing actually. I feel good.”