MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health celebrated a long-awaited milestone on Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations across South Carolina have dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

As of Monday morning, there were no COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus for the first time in two years.

“Our team, which has battled the disease with such dedication, courage and compassion, took a few well-deserved moments to celebrate the long-awaited milestone,” the hospital said in a Facebook post. “Although the recent decline in hospitalizations is great news for our community, COVID-19 continues to circulate in our area. Be sure to protect yourself by getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster if you are eligible.”

Tidelands Health saw its first COVID-19 patient on March 16, 2020. The patient at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital was treated in the emergency department and was able to recover at home, spokesperson Dawn Bryant said.

“Since then, our dedicated team has worked tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, offering groundbreaking treatments and compassionate care, providing community testing and administering more than 109,000 doses of the lifesaving vaccine,” Bryant said. “Team Tidelands has served our patients and community with professionalism and passion, and today we take this opportunity to thank you for all you’ve done – and continue to do.”

Despite the milestone, Bryant said the milestone doesn’t mean the battle with COVID-19 had ended.

“We’re looking forward to when we can say, ‘Every day is COVID free,’ “ nurse Heather Craven said.

As of March 13, which are the most recent statistics available from the South Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were 6,933 acute beds being utilized in the state, 1.04% fewer than during the previous week.

There also were 249 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized, down 32.5% from the previous week, according to DHEC. There also were 54 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, down 37.2% from the week before.