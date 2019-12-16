Tidelands Health IT network targeted by malware

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A spokesperson for Tidelands Health has confirmed that a “malware incident” has temporarily shut down part of their network.

The spokesperson said that the incident occurred on December 12, and that cybersecurity experts responded immediately to “help secure [the] network, restore [the] system, and investigate the situation.”

To correct the issue, each system must be verified before it is used again, so Tidelands Health is asking for the community’s patience.

The impact of the attack is that “portions of [the] IT network are temporarily offline or experiencing limited operability”, according to the representative.

Tidelands Health said that they are continuing to serve patients, despite having to reschedule some procedures. They are working to contact impacted patients directly.

As of now, Tidelands Health has “implemented downtime procedures and additional safety protocols.”

Patients with immediate medical emergencies are asked to call 911.