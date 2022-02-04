Tidelands Health pediatric patients receive ‘prescription for play’ through LEGO partnership

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Pediatric patients at Tidelands Health are getting a special prescription.

“Prescription to Play” toy (Credit: Tidelands Health)

During routine check-ups, patients between the ages of 18 months and 3 years can get a specially packaged free DUPLO toy set and a “prescription to play” for 15 minutes.

“This is by far the most fun ‘prescription’ I give to my patients,” Dr. Lucretia Carter, pediatric medical director at Tidelands Health said.

The goal, the health system said, is to help children develop key skills, promote interaction, and strengthen the bond between the child and their parent or caregiver.

“Our team wants to see our patients grow into all-around healthy adults. Establishing a solid foundation early is crucial. While fun, the ‘prescription’ to play also serves as a tool to help these young children develop dexterity, coordination, and other important skills as they grow. This type of play has many proven developmental benefits.” Dr. Lucretia carter

The free prescription booklets and toys to parents are made possible through a partnership with the LEGO group.