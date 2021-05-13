Tidelands Health to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 12 years and older at regional vaccination sites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health will begin providing COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for children 12 years and older with consent of a parent/guardian.

Tidelands Health will host a “Safe Summer Kickoff” Saturday, May 15th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet.

Pediatricians will be on hand throughout the event to answer questions, and everyone who is vaccinated will receive a coupon for a free ice cream from Sonic Drive-In.

“The expansion of vaccine eligibility to kids ages 12 to 15 is another important step as we work to get as many individuals as possible protected from the deadly COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Lucretia Carter, director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health. “The Pfizer vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, and we are eager to start administering it. Eligibility for the vaccine arrives just as children are about to start their summer camps and activities. This will help families enjoy their summer safely.”

Everyone who is vaccinated at the Safe Summer Kickoff will be scheduled for a second-dose appointment in three weeks. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are available for Saturday’s Safe Summer Kickoff at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine or by calling 1-833-6-MYSHOT. Walk-ins are also welcome throughout the event.

Officials will also be offering Pfizer vaccine appointments and walk-ins at several locations, for various days throughout the weeks.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach will offer vaccines to those eligible from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday there will be vaccine clinics at Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Another clinic will be held every Thursday at the Howard Gymnasium in Georgetown from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine or by calling 1-833-6-MYSHOT. Walk-ins are also welcome.