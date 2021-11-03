Tidelands Health to hold family vaccination event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Tidelands Health will host a special family vaccination event in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. This is the first opportunity for 28 million children under the age of 12 to get the vaccine.

The clinic is set for Thursday from 4:30 PM to 7 PM at Tidelands Family Health at Holmestown Road. Healthcare staff will administer the vaccine to anyone 5 years or older who needs their first, second, third, or booster dose. Pediatricians will also be available to discuss the vaccine with parents and answer questions.

“Our team is excited to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to this newly eligible age group,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “This family vaccine clinic was designed with young kids’ unique needs in mind, and we’re holding the event after business hours to accommodate hectic schedules.

For those who are unable to attend the special event, three Tidelands Health facilities will begin administering the vaccine to children ages 5-11 on November 8.

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as new hours Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as new hours Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost and no appointment is needed.