SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Palmetto Bowl week! Gamecocks and Tiger fans got ready for the annual football showdown Sunday evening with their annual traditions.

Students at the University of South Carolina attended the annual Tiger Burn pep rally.

Fifty USC Engineering students spent 40 hours building a 30 foot tall tiger on the Bluff Road Intramural Fields.

The tiger was set on fire in a tradition that dates back more than a century.

At the same time, Clemson fans got in on the spirit Sunday night with their own annual tradition. Students held a funeral for Cocky, the USC Mascot, at the outdoor amphitheater on campus.

The Clemson tradition also dates back more than 100 years.

The Tigers and the Gamecocks face off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.