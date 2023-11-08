MIAMI (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott will host more than 20 Jewish students from the University of South Carolina and other schools during Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate in Miami.

It comes one week after Scott headlined the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Leadership Summit where, according to his campaign, the president hopeful spoke on the importance of standing with Israel and denouncing those who support terrorism and Hamas.

Students from the University of South Carolina, University of Miami, and a South Florida high school will be his guests for the debate.

“As hate and antisemitism proliferate on college campuses across our country, it is more important than ever to educate the minds of our next generation with thoughtful debate and discussion,” said Scott. “I look forward to sharing my optimistic vision for our country with these students and all Americans. Together, we will stand against hate and lead our nation into the next American century.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity provided by Senator Scott for my peers and I to witness history, said University of South Carolina student David Moryossef. “The horrific attacks by Hamas on Israel and subsequent anti-Semitic demonstrations showcase the need for principled leaders.”

Wednesday night’s event marks the third GOP presidential primary debate with Scott in attendance.

It will air beginning at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.