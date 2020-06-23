Time-lapse video shows small percentage of people wear masks on Ocean Blvd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A time-lapse recording and observation reveal not many people are wearing masks when out and about on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

Between 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., 538 people were observed walking down Ocean Boulevard between 9th Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue. Only 66 of those observed were wearing a mask.

These results come after Horry County has seen a spike in Coronavirus cases as Myrtle Beach businesses reopen. Nearly 39 percent of the county’s 1,931 cases have been confirmed in the last week.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune confirmed to News13 that she has asked the city attorney for a legal opinion on requiring to wear masks. However, Mayor Bethune does not want to conflict with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Orders.

Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor, told News13 early on Monday that the governor thinks cities and counties should not create unenforceable mandates. We do not have enough law enforcement officers to force people to wear a mask, Symmes noted.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says that the decision to wear a mask should be made by each person, and should not be something forced. Vaught says that people need to use common sense when out in public, especially those who know they have a preexisting condition.

The city council of Greenville added an emergency ordinance to Monday’s council meeting. If passed, the ordinance will require all customers and employees to wear masks within all of the city’s businesses.