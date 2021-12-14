TIPS: Dominion Energy gives tips for holiday lighting safety, saving energy

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – With Christmas just around the corner, Dominion Energy South Carolina is sharing a few pointers for everyone to keep safe and save energy during the holiday season.

Holiday decorations don’t have to lead to a high energy bill,” says Ginger Greenway, manager of energy

information services for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “You can keep things merry and bright while

saving energy with LED lighting, using timers, and adding reflective decorations. LED lighting is cooler

than incandescent bulbs, lowering the risk of fire and personal injury, while reflective decorations can

appear bright without using electricity.”

Dominion Energy offers five tips to have a safe, energy-efficient holiday season:

Use LED lights – LED lights use 75% less energy than traditional bulbs and last longer .

. Reduce usage – lights should be set on an automatic timer and displays should be switched on with it is dark .

. Plan your layout – decorations should be arranged so that no power outlet is overloaded, and that furniture does not pinch power cords .

. Read labels – customers should check product labels for lab testing tags and to see if lights are used for indoor or outdoor use .

. Get reflective – decorating with shiny ornaments, tinsel and mirrors can enhance lighting effects without the use of more energy.

More tips can be found here.