HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Today Show is heading to the Lowcountry for a big summer kick-off!

Anchors for the Today Show’s 3rd hour made the surprise announcement on Friday saying they were taking a road trip to the beach next week.

Special guests will join the team – Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer – to share local food and flavor. “Things may even get a little fishy when the four of us buddy up for an authentic South Carolina adventure,” Roker said in their announcement Friday morning.

You’ll also hear about a special effort to save turtles in the area.

The Today Show and News 2 Today will be on Hilton Head Island for the special airing next Friday morning.

News 2’s Josh Marthers helped Al Roker and the Today Show last summer as they set a Guinness World Record title by hosting the longest online weather reporting relay.

The Today Show made their way to downtown Charleston for a live broadcast at the 14th annual Charleston Wine and Food Festival. Kathie Lee and other anchors showcased some of the area’s culinary offerings.