Toll booth removal scheduled for Hilton Head expressway

Image of the Cross Island Parkway toll plaza on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Photographed May 6, 2021, by Cody Crouch/SCDOT.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Workers will begin next month to demolish the toll booth on the quickest way to get to the heart of Hilton Head Island.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says the contractor will have 60 days to tear down the structure and paint new stripes for traffic on the Cross Island Parkway.

Officials say the work will be limited to night hours.

No lanes can be closed during the day or between April 8 and April 20 when Hilton Head Island hosts the RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Tolls were dropped on the expressway last July, 23 years after it opened.