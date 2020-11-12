Top Golf Live is coming to Williams-Brice Stadium, offering a chance to hit on-field targets from stadium seats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Start practicing your swing, Top Golf Live is coming to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

According to a news release from the University of South Carolina Athletics, Gamecock fan will have a unique opportunity to take golf swings from stadium seats onto targets on the field.

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, has announced the 2021 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour lineup which includes Williams-Brice Stadium, April 8-11, 2021, coinciding with the 2021 Masters.

“We are thrilled to announce another year of the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour with its most stops yet,” said Dolf Berle, Topgolf Chief Executive Officer. “The 2021 Tour truly highlights our commitment to introducing the Topgolf experience to more communities in a safe manner. We can’t wait to see this tour come to life in many markets that will experience Topgolf for the first time.”

The experience allows players to tee up and hit golf balls onto targets which are placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box in the seating area of the stadiums.

After dark, the targets light up the field for a special photo-friendly night golf experience.

Ticket prices start at $40 for the public and $35 for students, and premium packages are available that include access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, and a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher.

Tee times will go on sale to the public on Thursday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. The complete 2021 Tour Schedule and purchasing of tickets can be accessed at www.topgolflive.com.