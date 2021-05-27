Top South Carolina Democrat wants $1M vaccine lottery prize

South Carolina House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, discusses a bill that would set minimum requirements for police departments in the state on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The House did not take a vote on the bill. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s top Democratic lawmakers wants the state to use some of its COVID-19 relief money to offer $1 million prizes to people who get vaccinated for the disease.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says the prizes would be similar to a program in Ohio.

The Columbia Democrat says that type of program might get South Carolina out of the bottom 10 in vaccination rates.

Just 36% of residents are fully vaccinated. South Carolina senators considered more modest incentives during last month’s budget debate, including a $250 scholarship to college students who get vaccinate or $100 for the first 500,000 people to get the COVID-19 shot.

They failed with minimal Republican support.