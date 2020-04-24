Tornado-damaged parts plant in South Carolina may not disrupt auto production after all

DETROIT (AP) — A tornado strike at a critical parts supply plant in South Carolina may not disrupt auto production as badly as feared.

Toyota and Fiat Chrysler said Thursday that they do not expect damage to a BorgWarner factory in Seneca, South Carolina, to have an impact on manufacturing.

BorgWarner makes transfer cases for full-size pickup trucks at the plant. It was severely damaged by an April 13 twister.

Transfer cases shift power to a second drive shaft to run all-wheel-drive vehicles.

The BorgWarner plant supplies parts for Ford F-Series pickup trucks, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S., as well as Fiat Chrysler’s Ram pickups and Toyota’s Tundra.

Ford says it’s working with BorgWarner.