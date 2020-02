SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency management officials in the Upstate say a tornado touched down in Spartanburg County on Thursday.

Officials say the tornado hit Westgate and in the City of Spartanburg.

First responders are still assessing the damage and looking for possible victims.

Officials say many structures are damaged, trees are down, and power lines are down. They say roads are also flooded with rain expected to continue for several hours.