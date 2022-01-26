Total abortion ban advances in South Carolina legislature

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina lawmakers have advanced a proposal to ban all abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court allow it.

The full Medical Affairs committee is now poised to consider that measure after a subcommittee voted on it Wednesday.

Senators also advanced a bill requiring doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial method to possibly halt the abortion process.

The full abortion ban currently includes no exceptions for rape or incest.

It would go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights nationwide.

A South Carolina law passed last year banning most abortions is currently on hold amid a legal battle.